Honda recalls 1.6 million SUVs, minivans

NBC NEWS — Honda is recalling 1.6 million vehicles.
Honda issued four different recalls, covering three vehicles. This includes, the 2019 and 2020 Passport, the 2019 through 2021 Pilot, and the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey Minivan.
The recalls are to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard displays and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.
Honda will notify owners and begin making those free repairs starting next month.
