Honor Choir returns to the Medford School District

MEDFORD, Ore.– Honor Choir has returned to the Rogue Valley after nearly 20  years.

On Saturday, students from the Medford School District gathered at North Medford High School to sing songs for family and friends as the first Honor Choir event since 2000.

The Honor Choir is a selection of students from across the school district that is interested in singing. Each is chosen by their music or choir teacher at the school.

Over 130 students participated from schools like McLoughlin Middle School, Hedrick Middle School, and South and North Medford High School. Grades ranged from 5th to 12th grade and each student was able to perform several songs such as “Shenandoah,” “Siyahamba,” “Shake the Papaya Down,” “Kyrie,” “Give Us Hope,” and “Like a Mighty Stream.”

“It’s just a way to like express myself cause I just start singing and I forget about everything else and it’s just amazing,” said Estelle Lanning, a 7th grader from Hedrick Middle School.

The young students taking part in this event have all prepared their music individually using practice tracks.

“You get to meet new people like all these people coming here and just that is amazing,” said Eden Rux, a 6th grader from McLoughlin Middle School. “And getting to sing, of course.”

Directors for the Honor Choir are excited to see this expand and hope to continue bringing this opportunity to their students.

