Honor Flight of Oregon lands after trip to Washington D.C.

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Sunday, dozens of veterans and Honor Flight staff landed at Rogue Valley International Airport as they returned from their visit to Washington D.C.

Honor Flight of Oregon takes veterans across the country to visit the memorials dedicated to their honor and sacrifices made during the war they served in. The trip is free of charge.

The organization says it’s important to have vets visit their respective memorials along with remembering those who have perished. The priority is given to the most senior heroes and those with terminal illnesses.

As they made their way through the crowd, they were greeted with a homecoming surprise.

“These honor flights give the veterans a chance for closure and to finally get thanks for what they did during their service. It’s things like this that just happened here, the welcome home, where people get up and thank them and shake their hands and thank them for their service and cheer and clap and that hits them hard,” said Honor Flight staff Pete Pringle

Pringle says during the entire trip the vets were treated like royalty. A treatment that some never got after their service.

The wait list for the next few years is filled up but vets and their families can still contact Honor Flights to find the earliest trip available.

