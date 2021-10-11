Home
Hood River School District to pay 900 hours worth of lost education to former student

Education News Regional Top Stories

The Hood River School District has filed another appeal in what may be a landmark legal case for education rights of special-needs students in Oregon. A family sued the district claiming it denied their son, who has autism, proper support and education. Mike and Stephanie Frank believe their son’s rights to a free and appropriate education were being violated after multiple conflicts that led to them pulling him out of school. The district was ordered to pay a year’s worth of lost education.

