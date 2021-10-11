Hood River School District to pay 900 hours worth of lost education to former student

The Hood River School District has filed another appeal in what may be a landmark legal case for education rights of special-needs students in Oregon. A family sued the district claiming it denied their son, who has autism, proper support and education. Mike and Stephanie Frank believe their son’s rights to a free and appropriate education were being violated after multiple conflicts that led to them pulling him out of school. The district was ordered to pay a year’s worth of lost education.
