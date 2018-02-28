Hope Hicks resigning as White House Communications Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – White House Communications Director Hope Hicks has announced her resignation.
The 29-year-old is one of President Trump’s longest-serving aides, having worked for the Trump organization before serving as his campaign press secretary.
The announcement comes a day after she testified for hours behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee which is investigating allegations of Russian campaign interference.
Lawmakers in the room say Hicks acknowledged telling what she called “white lies” for the president.
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Hicks departure has been in the works for “several weeks” and President Trump praised her in a statement for doing “great work.”
Her departure will be within the next few weeks.