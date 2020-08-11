HOPE House needs 200 volunteers to build park

MEDFORD, Ore. – Salvation Army’s ‘HOPE House’ is taking advantage of the empty lot next door, adding a roughly $200,000 addition.
The HOPE House is a trasitional program for homeless individuals and families. The lot next door will have a 200 seat amphitheater, a basketball/multipurpose court, picnic area with covering, a walking path/track, lighting for the area, community garden, and a splash pad installed for organized activities.
The Salvation Army is going “to be able to transform our field into more of a community activity park type area for the hope house. so this isn’t a public park for the public to come to,” said Major Jason Koenig, the Jackson Co. organizer for the Salvation Army.
The two week project will start this Saturday, Aug. 15. They are asking for 200 volunteers to work a variety of shifts. If you would like to help, you can sign up here.
