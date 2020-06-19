‘Hope Village’ lease up for extension

The Medford City Council will consider extending the lease for ‘Hope Village’ at their meeting June 18. If extended, their current lease will be active until 2023.
The current agreement they have with the city will expire on June 20. The Council will also make the decision on whether or not to give the organization two separate three-year extensions, up to 2029.
‘Hope Village’ is made up of 34 tiny homes for the homeless. It is a transitional housing program ran by Rogue Retreat. People that live there meet with case managers as they begin looking for permanent housing and work.
