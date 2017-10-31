Hope Village opens its doors to residents

Medford, Ore.- The first residents moved in to their new tiny homes at Medford’s Hope Village – a tiny home community for the homeless.
“For me its all about hope. It’s all hope,” Trinidad Flores said.
Flores was one of those residents that got to move in.
“Got the keys to my own keys now, he said. “In the process of moving in.”
Flores lives with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, a product of time spent in prison years ago. He’s lived on the street for years but Tuesday he has a home to himself.
“I have some place safe now,” Flores said, “I don’t have to worry about being booted out in the middle of the night by the police or harassed. I don’t have to worry about my stuff being taken.”
A spokeswoman with Hope Village says while the project is a pilot program they do have the capacity to expand. That decision would be up to the city of Medford.