Hope Village to begin building

Medford, Ore., — Hope Village in Medford is expanding, as crews get ready to start building the tiny homes.
Building the tiny home community on Columbus and McAndrews has been delayed for months because of the weather.
Now that it’s finally warming up, a build date and move in date have been set.
“There were some disappointments this year got slowed down, but honestly 6 months start to finish from actual starting to build the walls and be complete, that’s pretty fast.” said Project Construction Manager, Jim Keeter.
The build date is set for June 3rd, and the grand opening is set for the last weekend in June.
Keeter says they’re still looking for volunteers.
If you would like to help you can call Rogue Retreat.
And a new plus — the build site has been expanded!
There’s now room for 50 tiny homes.