Horse racing returning to Grants Pass Downs

GRANTS PASS, Ore. Horse racing is coming back to the Grants Pass Downs this summer.

The Oregon Racing Commission unanimously approved the Southern Oregon Horse Racing Association’s plans Tuesday.

It plans to hold seven “fair racing” events at the Grants Pass Downs in late June and early July at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

Dutch Bros co-founder Travis Boersma and the Downs said it was canceling meets this year because The Flying Lark didn’t get gaming approval.

The Oregon Racing Commission said it was unfortunate the state DOJ wouldn’t support the Flying Lark’s plans. But the group is glad to have horse racing back as the Downs is the only track in Oregon holding races.