Hospitalized Conyers won’t step down

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – Michigan Congressman John Conyers refuses to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations, despite calls from fellow Democrats.

A consultant for Conyers says the 88-year-old is in the hospital being treated for stress after one of his accusers spoke out Thursday on the Today Show.

“He has undressed, you know, down to his underwear and it was, again, it was the proposition of sexually satisfying him,” said accuser Marion Brown.

A new wave of Democrats, including the party’s top three leaders, agree Conyers should resign immediately.

“Zero tolerance means consequences for everyone. No matter how great the legacy, it’s no license to harass or discriminate,” said Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Congressman Conyers denies the allegations and an ethics investigation is underway.

