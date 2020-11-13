Hospitals feel strain of COVID-19 surge

(NBC News) Coronavirus cases are spiking across the country and officials predict the numbers could get even worse with holiday travel and gatherings later this month.
Over the past two weeks, nearly every state has seen a rise in coronavirus cases. The escalating crisis is stressing health care systems.
North Dakota’s Governor Kristi Noem is allowing health care workers who tested positive, but are not displaying systems, to keep treating COVID-19 patients in order to maintain staffing levels there.
Other states are beginning to impose restrictions.
New York, the center of the pandemic in the spring, has limited indoor gatherings, even at private homes, to 10 people. Governor Andrew Cuomo has also imposed a 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms.
Chicago has issued a stay-at-home advisory for residents after more than 25,000 new cases were confirmed in Illinois over the past two days, and Governor J.B. Pritzker has warned an even more strict stay-at-home order is likely if conditions don’t take a turn.
