4-month-old left in vehicle dies in Oklahoma

Luther, Okla. (KFOR/NBCNC) – Authorities are investigating the death of an infant who was left inside her grandmother’s vehicle.
The 4-month old girl was found unresponsive on Friday in Luther, Oklahoma.
Officials say the grandmother claims she thought she dropped the infant off at daycare earlier in the day.
However, the little girl never made it.
She did not realize the child was in the backseat until she got off work and went to pick the infant up from the facility.
The identities of both the baby and the grandmother have not been released.
A district attorney will decide if the woman will face charges for the incident.