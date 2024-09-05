Hot temperatures prompt Ashland, Medford to open cool weather shelters

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – With hot temperatures forecasted for this week, the cities of Medford and Ashland are opening a cool weather shelters.

In Ashland, the shelter, located at 2200 Ashland St., will be operating Wednesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m.

The cooling center is a low-barrier shelter with access to cool water and restrooms.

To get updates on when the shelter will be open, text 97520SHELTER to 888777.

Medford’s cooling shelter is located at 332 West 6th St. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

