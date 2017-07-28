Hot temperatures send many to medical tent at Country Crossings

Central Point, Ore. — Some folks have been treated for heat-exhaustion at the Country Crossings Music Festival and a few have even been sent to the hospital.
According to Mercy Flights, it’s been quite the challenging day with many people having to think on their toes.
Matt Philbrick is the medical operations manager with Mercy Flights Ambulance.
He says since the gates opened at noon, they’ve been treating people for things like dehydration, vomiting and burns.
With a large flow of people Thursday, Philbrick says he expects even more as the festival continues.
“I’d anticipate over the next couple of days seeing more people. There’s triple digit temperatures over the weekend. And Friday, Saturday and Sunday are projected to be the busiest days here for concert goers,” Philbrick said.
Philbrick wants to remind the public to come to the concert prepared with sunscreen and plenty of water.
Mercy Flights have also set up ambulances within the county serving people who are leaving the concert.