‘Hotel Dunsmuir’ screening & fundraiser for Mill Fire survivors

WEED, Calif. – College of the Siskiyous is holding a very cinematic fundraiser for Mill Fire survivors.

They’ll be screening “Hotel Dunsmuir.” It’s a horror movie shot in Siskiyou County that debuted earlier this year.

The movie is about a woman who flees her abusive husband and checks into a Gold Rush-era hotel in Dunsmuir, California. That’s when things get supernatural.

On December 10th at 6 p.m., you can catch the movie at the College of the Siskiyous’ Ford Theater.

The event is free, but organizers are asking for donations for Mill Fire survivors. The highest donor will even get a small speaking role in the next “Ascent Films” movie shot in Siskiyou County.

The first arrivals will get a signed mini poster of the movie and local cast members will be there.

Registration is required to attend the premiere. Visit eventbrite.com for details.