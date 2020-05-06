Hotels allowed to reopen in Curry County

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – Hotels, RV parks, and campgrounds were given the go-ahead to open their doors once again in Curry County.
The Curry County Board of Commissioners approved an order to close hotels and other overnight lodging locations on March 27. On May 6, commissioners agreed to start reopening lodging in the county effective May 6.
In addition, the county is asking Governor Kate Brown to slowly reopen other businesses in accordance with her phased plan. It could take up to two weeks for her to review and comment on the county’s proposal.