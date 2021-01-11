House calls on Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – House Democrats formally introduce a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to trigger the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland submitted the resolution for unanimous consent almost immediately after the pro forma session gaveled in.
But as expected, one Republican, Representative Alex Mooney of West Virginia, quickly objected to the measure.
Vice President Mike Pence has 24 hours to respond to the resolution.