House condemns Syria troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to condemn President Trump’s withdrawal of troops in northern Syria.
The vote on the non-binding resolution was bipartisan: 354 to 60.
The resolution says Congress is opposed to the troop pullback, that Turkey should cease its military action in Syria and the White House should present a plan to defeat ISIS.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to have a vote on the House resolution.