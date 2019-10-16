Home
House condemns Syria troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to condemn President Trump’s withdrawal of troops in northern Syria.

The vote on the non-binding resolution was bipartisan: 354 to 60.

The resolution says Congress is opposed to the troop pullback, that Turkey should cease its military action in Syria and the White House should present a plan to defeat ISIS.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to have a vote on the House resolution.

