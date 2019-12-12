House debates articles of impeachment against Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – House Judiciary Committee members will continue to debate and later vote Thursday on the articles of impeachment against President Trump.
The two articles charge the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It’s likely the full House will take up an impeachment vote next week.
It’s already a fiery day on Capitol Hill as Republicans and Democrats go at it in this historic meeting. It’s partisan showdown as the House Judiciary Committee moves one last step closer to impeaching President Trump.
The committee wrapped up a two day marathon to vote on two articles of impeachment against the president.
The articles charge the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while withholding military aid, then defying subpoenas and blocking witnesses from cooperating with the Congress’ investigation.
The president tweeted, “This is the first impeachment ever where there was no crime. They don’t even allege a crime. Crazy!”
Republicans are standing by their leader. “Come on, this is a pre-determined,” said Representative Debbie Lesko. “You guys have been wanting to impeach this president since he got elected.”
The predominantly Democratic committee is expected to pass the articles of impeachment later Thursday, leading to a full House vote next week on whether to impeach President Trump.
If that happens, there will be a trial in the Senate.
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell is under pressure to make it a quick trial in January so the Republican majority can vote to acquit the President.