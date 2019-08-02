House Democrat majority vote for impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A majority of House Democrats now support opening an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
NBC News reports that 118 of the 235 House Democrats have now publicly called for opening an inquiry.
25 Democrats have signaled their support since former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on July 24th. This, despite Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s urging the caucus to focus for now on Congressional investigations and ongoing court actions.
At a press conference last week, Pelosi said the House would proceed “not one day sooner” than needed.
Any impeachment inquiry would begin in the House Judiciary Committee. 16 of the 24 Democrats there back an inquiry.
The House last month voted to kill a resolution by Congressman Al Green to impeach.
137 Democrats at the time joined Republicans in tabling the resolution.