House destroyed by fire in Kerby

KERBY, Ore. – Firefighters in Josephine County arrived at the scene of a fire to find a two-story home completely engulfed in flames.
First responders first got the call at about 5:00 a.m. Friday.
When firefighters got to the scene in the 23000 block of Redwood Highway in Kerby, they found the upper portion of the house overwhelmed with flames, with the fire burning downstairs as well.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said it took them a while to knock down the fire because of the way it was constructed.
Nobody was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.