House Judiciary Committee set to vote on impeachment Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A historic vote is set to take place Wednesday in the House of Representatives.
Lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee are poised to cast votes on articles of impeachment against President Trump. The charges: obstructing Congress and abusing the power of his office.
A final House floor vote is expected next week.
It looks like Democrats have enough votes to impeach Trump and send the matter to the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, where removing the president from office seems quite unlikely.
Some GOP senators see think they should keep the process short, potentially without even calling any witnesses.
House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Madeline Dean said, “I have an obligation to uphold my oath and hold this president accountable.”
The committee will vote on whether to send the impeachment bill to the entire House, where it will need a simple majority to pass.
After that, the case goes to a trial in the Senate where Trump and Senate Majority Leader McConnell are at odds over what that trial should look like
McConnell said, “A Senate trial will have to be our first item of business in January.”
Democrats say impeaching the president isn’t a decision they’re making lightly. “We’re taking this action for future generations. Not for this Congress,” Rep. Jackie Speier said.
But at his rally in Pennsylvania, Trump blasted Democrats for backing off accusing him of bribery. “All of these horrible things, remember, bribery and this and that. Where are they?” he told the crowd.
Trump is claiming House Speaker Pelosi only cut a deal with him on trade because she’s “embarrassed” by impeachment. He said, “And she did it on the same day that they announced that they are going to impeach! Because they’re embarrassed by the impeachment and our poll numbers have gone through the roof because of her stupid impeachment.”
But while the president is downplaying the articles of impeachment, sources say he’s still privately agitated by it all.
Trump has said privately he doesn’t want to be remembered like he thinks former President Bill Clinton is: by his impeachment.