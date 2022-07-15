House lost in two-alarm fire on Columbus Ave

MEDFORD, Ore. – Firefighters responded to a two-alarm structure fire this afternoon in west Medford.

The fire was at a home near the corner of Columbus Avenue and Prune Street just before 2:30 this afternoon.

According to the Medford Fire Department, the entire front of the structure was on fire when firefighters arrived.

They were able to fully put the fire out in about 20 minutes.

There were 3 pets found in the house, but they were safely evacuated.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

MFD says the structure is a total loss.