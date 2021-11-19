House passes Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – In a victory for House Democrats Friday morning, President Biden’s broad $1.9 trillion social safety net expansion bill was passed.

Only two Democrats voted against the bill.

No Republicans voted to pass the measure.

It will now head to the Senate, where it’s expected to face some tough issues.

Friday’s vote was supposed to happen Thursday, but GOP leader Kevin McCarthy stalled with a record-breaking marathon floor speech overnight.

It included a discussion of baby carrots and one of Jimmy Carter’s sweaters.