House passes ‘Heroes Act’

Washington, D.C. (NBC) – A second relief package crafted by the House Democrats narrowly passed in a vote Friday.
The $3 trillion coronavirus relief package would include another round of stimulus payments up to $1,200 per-person.
Known as the Heroes Act, this new legislation would remove the CARES Act requirement of a Social Security number meaning immigrants who file with a taxpayer identification number could get money.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said for many Americans, the direct payments are “necessary for their survival.”
The president declared the proposal DOA.
The bill passed by a vote of 208 to 199 and now heads to the Senate.