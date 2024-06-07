House suffers major damage in early morning Coos Bay fire

COOS BAY, Ore. – A house in Coos Bay was severely damaged and homeowners lost everything inside to an early morning fire Thursday.

According to the Coos Bay Fire Department, dispatch received a call from someone inside a house on the 400 block of 10th Avenue who said their house was on fire. That call came in around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the door and windows. Crews were able to attack the fire from both inside and outside the house to put the fire out, but not before major damage was sustained.

No injuries were reported.

The Coos Bay Fire Department says the fire was accidental and it sparked on the back deck near a recreational fire pit after materials nearby spontaneously combusted.

The fire department is reminding residents that while fire pits are usually safe, items nearby can store heat and become combustible.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.