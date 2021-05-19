House to vote on January 6th attack commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Wednesday, the House of Representatives votes on whether to create an independent commission to look into the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“Disappointing but not surprising that the cowardice on the part of some on the Republican side not to want to find the truth,” Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said.
The commission would include five Democrats and five Republicans with leaders from both parties approving any subpoenas. Former President Trump calls it a “Democrat trap.”
A Republican negotiator signed off but Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he’s voting no: “This is driven solely by politics and Nancy Pelosi but we should not be a part of that.”
Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said, “I wonder what Mr. McCarthy’s afraid of? Is he afraid of subpoenas? Is he afraid of the truth?”
Lawmakers also disagree on whether the commission should look beyond that day into other attacks.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is promising a Senate vote. He stated, “Republicans can let their constituents know; are they on the side of truth or do they want to cover up for the insurrectionists and for Donald Trump?”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, “We are undecided about the way forward at this point. We want to read the fine print.”
If approved, the commission would report by December 31st.
The White House supports a commission, and so does the “Problem Solvers Caucus,” a group of lawmakers evenly split with Democrats and Republicans.