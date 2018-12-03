Houston remembers former President George H.W. Bush

Houston, Tex. (NBC) – Houston residents created a makeshift memorial overnight throughout the city to honor former President George H.W. Bush.
While President George H.W. Bush wasn’t born in Houston, he made the Lone Star State his home for the second half of his life.
After news of his passing, friends, mourners and well-wishers placed everything from cards and flowers to hand written messages at remembrance sites of importance to the former president.
Hundreds of people from the surrounding community even flocked to his downtown Houston neighborhood to pay their respects and build a makeshift memorial in his honor.
A public memorial tribute to President George H.W. Bush is scheduled in Houston for Monday at 7 p.m. in front of city hall.