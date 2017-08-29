Houston shelters hit capacity

Houston, Texas (NBC News) – The largest hurricane shelter in Houston is beyond capacity, currently home to 9,000 flood evacuees.
Others are filling up quickly as evacuations and rescues continue around the clock.
Two hundred miles north in Dallas, cots are lined up at a large shelter, ready to take in thousands more evacuees.
“We’re going to have over 6,000 beds available for people. Hopefully that will be enough,” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said Tuesday.
It’s not the first time the city has offered hurricane help.
It was exactly 12 years ago that Katrina hit New Orleans. Residents there sought refuge in Dallas, as well as Houston.
