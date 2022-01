The U.S. has recorded more than 11 million Covid-19 cases in 2022 so far, overwhelming hospitals across the country. NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla breaks down how health care facilities are coping with surging cases and whether front-line workers are getting the support they need.

