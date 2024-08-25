How the Grateful Dead helped save Eugene-based Nancy’s yogurt

“She called up and she was placing her order for milk and things and she said, ‘Give me some of that ‘Nancy’s Yogurt!’ and Chuck and Sue went, I like that. It resonated.”

The name stuck. The yogurt made with the probiotic was known as Nancy’s Yogurt.

“It’s an honor; it’s a huge honor,” Nancy said.

In the early 1970s, it was still a mom-and-pop business and if it wanted to survive, it needed to expand and distribute its product further out. Hugh Cregg III heard about the product and offered to deliver the product from Springfield to the Bay Area, where he lived. They called themselves Natural Foods Express.

Cregg is better known as Huey Lewis, the lead singer of the 1980s rock band Huey Lewis and the News. It was in the early ’70s Lewis and his business partner would make overnight trips from the Bay Area to Springfield, load up the yogurt and then drive back to make their deliveries.

“It was crazy times, we worked from dawn ’til dark,” Lewis told KGW in an interview from his ranch in Montana. “I was playing music at night and getting up at 4 o’clock in the morning and putting up orders and getting them out and doing the distribution thing and then take a nap in the afternoon and play shows. I was putting my band together at night.”

Lewis said it was during one of these trips he recorded one of his many hit songs, “I wrote ‘Workin’ For a Livin’ while delivering yogurt in Berkeley. There’s no question. I remember the exact moment I had the idea.”

Despite the distribution efforts, the creamery fell on hard times and was having trouble making ends meet and when a tax bill came due, Chuck and Sue didn’t have the money.

“By 1972, my parents found themselves definitely in tight times,” Kesey Thompson said.

Chuck had an idea to save the business and called a mutual friend of his brother’s, noted author Ken Kesey.

“My dad went and asked The Grateful Dead if they would do a benefit for the creamery,” Kesey Thompson said.