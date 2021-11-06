How to celebrate the holidays in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Rogue Valley cities are all planning something special this year, but Ashland is getting a head start.

“The lights are going to be going up earlier this year,” said Katharine Cato, Travel Ashland.

She said Downtown Ashland is putting its lights up around November 18, rather than waiting until the day after Thanksgiving.

“We’ve very excited about some new light installations, again the decorations that are around town, the snowflakes down on Highway 66 as well as the lanterns,” said Cato.

Not far after the lights go up, Ashland Parks and Recreation will open its annual ice rink next to Lithia Park. The ice rink opens on November 20, regular sessions are Thursday through Sunday from 4-9 pm. But the organization asks to check their website for any day-of changes.

“I think we’ll see a lot more activity. With people ready to get outside,” said Lonny Flora, Ashland Parks & Recreations.

Flora said masks will be required. Admission starts at $3 for ages 6-13 and $5 for adults. People can bring their own skates, but they do offer skate rentals for $3.

No matter how you choose to spend the holidays, Ashland is hoping to have many options this season.