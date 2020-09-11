Home
How to help wildfire evacuees

If you’re associated with a nonprofit or business that’s working to help Southern Oregonians displaced by wildfires, send an email from an account associated with your organization to [email protected]. Please include a phone number so we can follow up with any questions.

Places to give:

  • Rogue Credit Union (cash donations, will match up to $50k)
  • Paradise Auto (accepting toiletries)
  • Ashland Elks Lodge (nonperishable food, toiletries, place to hang out)
  • U-Haul Roseburg (30 days of free storage for fire victims)
  • Rogue Retreat Thrift Store (will give free clothing, accepting donations) – (541) 499-0880
  • Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley (accepting new/gently used tools to help people search through rubble)
  • United Way of Jackson County Relief Fund (http://www.roguevalley.recovers.org)
  • Family Nurturing Center in downtown Medford (place to give/get food/resources)
  • South Medford Walmart (place to give/get food/resources)

Places to stay:

  • Grace Baptist Church Rogue River – 541-291-2714
  • Jackson County Expo
  • River City RV, 1581 Redwood Ave., Grants Pass (Spots for 15-20 RVs to park at the time this list was published- no charge)

