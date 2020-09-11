How to help wildfire evacuees

If you’re associated with a nonprofit or business that’s working to help Southern Oregonians displaced by wildfires, send an email from an account associated with your organization to [email protected]. Please include a phone number so we can follow up with any questions.
Places to give:
- Rogue Credit Union (cash donations, will match up to $50k)
- Paradise Auto (accepting toiletries)
- Ashland Elks Lodge (nonperishable food, toiletries, place to hang out)
- U-Haul Roseburg (30 days of free storage for fire victims)
- Rogue Retreat Thrift Store (will give free clothing, accepting donations) – (541) 499-0880
- Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley (accepting new/gently used tools to help people search through rubble)
- United Way of Jackson County Relief Fund (http://www.roguevalley.recovers.org)
- Family Nurturing Center in downtown Medford (place to give/get food/resources)
- South Medford Walmart (place to give/get food/resources)
Places to stay:
- Grace Baptist Church Rogue River – 541-291-2714
- Jackson County Expo
- River City RV, 1581 Redwood Ave., Grants Pass (Spots for 15-20 RVs to park at the time this list was published- no charge)