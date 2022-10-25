‘Howl-o-ween’ pet adoption event at D&S Harley Davidson

MEDFORD, Ore. – D&S Harley Davidson in Medford is holding a very fun event to help you find a forever friend.

Rescue Ranch, Goliath Mountain Rescue, and Melly Cat Rescue will all be bringing adoptable cats and dogs to a “Howl-o-ween” adoption event.

You can also bring your own pet in a costume.

There’s even a photo op to snap a pic of your pet on a Harley!

There will be pizza, prizes, and a raffle.

All proceeds will go to the rescues participating in the event.

You can find the pet adoption event at D&S Harley this Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

More information is available HERE.