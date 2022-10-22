Huge turnout for the 6th annual Liam’s Truck or Treat

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Families dressed up as their favorite ghouls and goblins for a very special trunk or treat event.

The family-friendly free event had around 50-cars handing out candy. Every car had its own spooky theme from Stranger Things to a Nightmare Before Christmas.

Organizers say the event called Liam’s Trunk or Treat is in its 6th year. The family says it’s meant to celebrate their 2-year-old son Liam Elton who tragically passed away from a bacterial infection in his blood on Halloween in 2016.

“It’s really special actually. It’s something else to step back and see all the people who came out to support us and to help celebrate, it’s huge because it started with just a few people showing up and now it has blown up into this huge community-supported event,” said Liam’s mom, Nicole Peters.

Peters says this is the best way to celebrate what is a tough holiday for the family. She says she is grateful to everyone who helped make this year’s celebration a reality.