Hugo Road Fire 67% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Containment of the Hugo Road Fire has increased to 67% Wednesday.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the wildfire burning ten miles north-northwest of Grants Pass has held steady at 199 acres over the last 24 hours. However, 84 structures remain under threat. This is a reduction from the over 200 structures that were threatened the day before.
According to ODF, two homes were destroyed in the fire, and three others were damaged. 13 outbuildings were also destroyed. 209 people have been forced to evacuate.
On Wednesday, crews were able to mop up 200 feet from the fire’s perimeter. They hope to bring that to 300 feet by Thursday morning.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office provided the following evacuation notices:
- Level 3 (go) – 7351, 7396, 7511, 7600, 7637, 7695, 7700, 7719 and 7720 Hugo Rd, 910, 1234, 1270, 1280 and 1291 Oxyoke Rd, 525, 900, 905, 912, and 920 Templin Ave, 398 and 540 Wilson Ln
- Level 2 (be set) – 7007, 7151, 7222, 7226, 7230, 7251, 7310 and 7400 Hugo Rd, 225, 255, 345 and 401 Keeta Way, 326, 366, 380, 470 and 490 Monterico Rd, 350, 450, 500, 543, 571, 572, 575, 585, 620, 635, 680, 747, 750, 780, 785, 795, 809, 830, 848, 887, 925, 959, 1360, 1361, 1372, 1380, 1388, 1390, 1395,1471, 1497 and 1525 Oxyoke Rd, 449, 465, 500, 570, 606 and 630 Templin Ave, 1129 Three Pine Rd, 225 Trevor Way, 291, 350, 370, 381, 401 and 453 Wilson Ln
Areas outside of the above describe streets and addresses are being downgraded to a Level 1 “BE READY.”