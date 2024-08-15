Human Bean to donate $1 to local food bank for every drink sold on Friday

The Human Bean is gearing up for its annual Food Drive Giveback happening Friday.

For every drink purchased, the coffee company will donate $1 to local food pantries, food banks, and programs that work to end hunger.

The Human Bean says it takes $1 to provide three meals for those in need. Last year the company was able raise enough money to donate the equivalent of almost 180,000 meals.

That means whether it’s a frappuccino, an americano, or a latte, it’s helping community members in need.

