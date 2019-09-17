Human remains found in Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. – Police are investigating after a body was found outside of Bend, Oregon.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of September 15, a person was walking her dog on private property between Highway 20 and Riley Road when she came across human remains.
Deputies arrived at the location and confirmed the discovery. They determined the remains likely belonged to an adult male.
Numerous law enforcement and investigatory agencies worked to collect the remains and any other evidence.
An autopsy is scheduled for September 17. Investigators hope it will help them determine the cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the individual.
DCSO will release further details when they become available.