Human remains found in Central Oregon field

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – Human remains were discovered in an open field in Central Oregon.
On November 7, a person working on a field just northeast of Bend found the remains and called police.
When deputies arrived at the location in the 21000 block of Butler Market Road, they confirmed the discovery of the decomposed remains, believed to belong to an adult female.
Investigators worked throughout the afternoon to collect evidence and recover the remains.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office did not release any further information.