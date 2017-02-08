Human remains found in Josephine County

Provolt, Ore.- Oregon State Police and the Oregon State Medical Examiner are working to identify human remains found Tuesday near Williams Highway in Provolt.
Two hikers discovered the skeletal remains in a remote area. According to Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, the remains are believed to have been in the area for an extended period of time. Due to the nature of the discovery, deputies called in Oregon State Police.
Oregon State Police troopers photographed and examined the scene. According to a press release, investigators did not find any sign of foul play.
The identity of the deceased, as well as a cause of death, have not been released.