Human remains found in rural Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Local search and rescue crews believe they found the remains of a man who was reported missing last year.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said last week, hunters found the vehicle of a Lake Havasu, Arizona man who was reported missing in the summer of 2019.
On November 7, members of the sheriff’s office and a search and rescue unit conducted a day-long search in the area where the vehicle was found near Clover Creek Road.
During the search, personal items were discovered along with evidence of a deceased person, believed to be the missing man. The sheriff’s office said the remains have not yet been positively identified.
Deputies said, “Family members of the missing man have been advised of the recent discovery and expressed gratitude for the efforts of Search and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office and the closure this information provides.”