Human skull found under Yreka building

Yreka, Calif. – A human skull was among the items found by construction workers under a downtown Yreka building.
The Yreka Police Department said workers hired to do repairs discovered the skull in the dirt along with animal bones and antique bottles.
YPD met with anthropologists from Chico State University. They agreed the skull was the only piece of human remains among the bones recovered.
Detectives have requested radio carbon dating to determine the age of the skull. They also hope to learn the gender and the age at which the person died.
Police said the case is considered an active investigation and will not release any further details at this time.