Humane society gives update on dozens of kittens abandoned at its gate

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Humane Society has been hard at work caring for a large number of cats abandoned at its gate. The group has been affectionately dubbed the “Saved by the Bell Crew.”

As NBC5 News previously reported, last week two groups of cats were dropped off within 12 hours of each other, all of which have required medical care.

Many of the kittens were severely emaciated with upper respiratory infections, some of those may have permanent eye damage due to those infections.

RVHS says several of the kittens were still nursing, two of which are in the care of the non-profit’s medical director as they need to be on feeding tubes.

“Two crates full of cats and kittens being abandoned at our gates. In total in this crew were five adults and 29 kittens, or six adults and 29 kittens,” said Office Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Jaclyn Morris. “The second dumping that we had the day after all of these guys were dropped off, those six kittens are doing well. They’re eating, they’re drinking. Unfortunately they do have ring worm, so our staff is even further stretched caring for them medically.”

RVHS says some of the kittens are healthy enough to be in the foster care of volunteers.

The humane society also says it’s incredibly grateful for all the donations and well wishes pouring in for the “Saved by the Bell Crew” and all the animals in its care.

