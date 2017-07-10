Humboldt County deputies free bear trapped in car

The Humboldt County Sherriff’s Office said they responded on July 10 to a home on Greenwood Heights after they received a report of bear locked inside a vehicle.
Deputies said the adult black bear was “aggressive” and snapped in the direction of anyone who tried to get near the closed vehicle.
In the first step toward freeing the bear, the locks to the vehicle were disabled by the owner.
Deputies then secured a length of rope to a door handle, fed it around a tree, then back to a patrol vehicle.
HCSO said from a safe distance they were able to pull the door open.
The bear got out of the vehicle and dashed into nearby brush.
Deputies said they aren’t sure how the bear got into the vehicle in the first place.