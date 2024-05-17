Humboldt County Sheriff search for missing person, possible drowning victim

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible drowning in the Trinity River Wednesday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness said the man was swimming in the river near the Kimtu Beach area of Willow Creek when he looked to be in distress before disappearing below the water. The witness did not see the man, later identified as 23-year-old Jeshua Wilkinson of Arcata, resurface.

First responders arrived after 6 p.m. to find another man stranded out on a rock unable to return to shore. Police say both Wilkinson and the man stranded were at the river together.

Sheriff’s deputies began search and rescue efforts from shore while waiting for members of the Special Services Division to arrive by boat to search the water. Additionally a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was brought in and was able to rescue the man stranded on the rock.

Several agencies continued the search the area late Wednesday evening but were not able to locate Wilkinson.

Wilkinson is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He is of Hawaiian descent with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office along with a CHP helicopter are continuing to search the area. Anyone with information or who may have seen Jeshua Wilkinson is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 707-445-7251.

Members of the Willow Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Hoopa Volunteer Fire Department, Hawkins Bar Volunteer Fire Department, Willow Creek/Hoopa Ambulance, and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted with search and rescue efforts.

