Humboldt County’s Boise Fire forcing evacuations in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is issuing some evacuation notices Wednesday due to the Boise Fire burning in Humboldt County.

Currently zone SIS-1802 East of Salmon Summit Trail is under an evacuation order, while zones SIS-1704, SIS-1903, SIS-1805, and SIS-1707 are under evacuation warnings.

The Boise Fire, burning approximately four miles southeast of Orleans off of Highway 96, is estimated at 7,223 acres and 0% containment.

That’s as of a 10 p.m. flight mapping Tuesday during which officials say some of the area on the eastside was unreadable due to smoke

The cause is currently under investigation. It was first reported Friday night.

More information on evacuations can be found on the Protect Genasys website.

