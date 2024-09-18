Humpback whale in Washington accidentally captures seal in mouth

ANACORTES, Wash. (KGW) – A humpback whale in Washington had a surprise during feeding time earlier this week.

In the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Thursday, a group with Blue Kingdom Whale and Wildlife Tours from Anacortes was watching “Zillion,” a humpback whale.

As the female whale was feeding on a school of small bait fish, she opened up for a mouthful of food when a harbor seal got swept up into her jaws as she rose to the water’s surface.

Pacific Whale Watch Association Executive Director Erin Gless said it’s likely the harbor seal was also feeding on the fish in the area and just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Once realizing something was amiss with her meal, Zillion opened her mouth in the water several times and allowed the seal to make a getaway, she said.