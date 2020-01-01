Hundreds arrested during New Year’s Day protests in Hong Kong

HONG KONG – Hundreds of people were arrested as Hong Kong protesters rallied on New Year’s Day and into the night.
Hong Kong began 2020 the way it ended 2019, with demonstrations that descended into violence.
Police used water cannons to try to break up the protests.
Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators were arrested.
An injured person was seen lying on the ground as riot police swept through the area where protesters dressed in black had gathered.
The atmosphere grew tense in several parts of Hong Kong Island, as protesters formed roadblocks, set fires and threw a few firebombs.
In one area, police detained a large group of protesters.
In all, police said they made 400 arrests on New Year’s Day.
Hong Kong has been embroiled in more than six months of anti-government protests.
The protesters’ demands include full democracy for the Chinese-ruled territory and an independent inquiry into allegations of police brutality.