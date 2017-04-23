Home
Hundreds attend ScienceWorks Earth Day event

Ashland, Ore., — Some Rogue Valley residents spent their Earth Day at a family friendly event full of fun, and learning opportunities for children.

ScienceWorks Museum in Ashland was full of people eager to learn about Earth Day.

The free event on the museum’s lawn featured dozens of vendors and activities for everyone to enjoy.

“The crafts are really great, they planted some seeds, they learned about the vegetables, and they’re learning about the different things we have here like salmon and the Oregon caves.” said Sherry Lee.

From trivia games with the potential to win prizes, to jungle gyms, arts and crafts and even a giant salmon — every activity was a teaching moment.

“All the challenges, and all the little games. It’s really neat how everybody has games that are kid friendly, which is really good for the whole family.” said Greg Mills.

For the Mills family, what better way to spend a beautiful Saturday then teaching their children about ways to be good to the earth.

“All the gardening and everything, it’s good information to have. We have bees at home and everything so there’s neat stuff here. It’s just a good thing to do over the weekend.” said Mills.

And others in attendance agreed — children are the future, so why not let them start learning now.

“They’re never too young to learn about the environment and how to recycle.” said Lee.

